Brightside Café window broken by vandals

Brightside Café had one of its windows broken early Tuesday morning
Brightside Café had one of its windows broken early Tuesday morning(Brightside Café)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Police are investigating the vandalism of a downtown Sioux City restaurant Tuesday morning.

Police say the window of the “Brightside Café” was smashed with a rock at around 3:30 a.m. Police say the vandals didn’t get into the restaurant after the window was broken out.

The owners of Brightside Café have since cleaned up the broken glass and boarded up the window.

The Brightside Café had to board up one of its windows after a rock was used to smash the glass.
The Brightside Café had to board up one of its windows after a rock was used to smash the glass.(KTIV)

“I got here around 6:30 a.m. this morning and the owner was cleaning up,” said Hali Harrell, a server at the Brightside Café. " Found this rock inside a bigger rock outside and glass everywhere. They broke the window but didn’t come into the establishment. The business helps a lot of people whether they just lost their job or whether their homeless or anything. You know we don’t turn people away for food.”

The police are still investigating.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old dies in Northeast Nebraska crash
Sheriff: 3 teens arrested after pursuit in Hinton, IA involving stolen vehicle
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Officials say lightning struck one of the apartment buildings in the complex, causing it to go...
Apartment building struck by lightning catches fire, collapses
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.
3 killed in RV vs. truck accident on I-90 near Hartford

Latest News

Sheriff: 3 teens arrested after pursuit in Hinton, IA involving stolen vehicle
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.
3 killed in RV vs. truck accident on I-90 near Hartford
Sioux City woman dies in prison
Alta-Aurelia school board discusses library’s future