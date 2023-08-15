Brightside Café window broken by vandals

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Police are investigating the vandalism of a downtown Sioux City restaurant Tuesday morning.

Police say the window of the “Brightside Café” was smashed with a rock at around 3:30 a.m. Police say the vandals didn’t get into the restaurant after the window was broken out.

The owners of Brightside Café have since cleaned up the broken glass and boarded up the window.

The Brightside Café had to board up one of its windows after a rock was used to smash the glass. (KTIV)

“I got here around 6:30 a.m. this morning and the owner was cleaning up,” said Hali Harrell, a server at the Brightside Café. " Found this rock inside a bigger rock outside and glass everywhere. They broke the window but didn’t come into the establishment. The business helps a lot of people whether they just lost their job or whether their homeless or anything. You know we don’t turn people away for food.”

The police are still investigating.

