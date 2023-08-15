Camp KTIV: Pierce football enters a new era, but championship mindset does not change

PIERCE, Neb. (KTIV) - It’s a new era for Pierce football this season under the guidance of new head coach Darin Suckstorf, but the championship mindset with this year’s crew hasn’t changed one bit.

There’s a new head coach at the helm for the Pierce Bluejays, but he’s no strange to the Pierce football culture.

“It’s a dream come true to come back and coach at your own home, alma mater. But it’s a lot of pressure at the same time knowing that. So it’s a challenge I’m up for, and we’re going to continue to keep working,” said Darin Suckstorf, Pierce football head coach.

Darin Suckstorf used to play for former head coach Mark Brahmer back in the day. As he now steps up to take over the reins, he’s liking what he’s seen so far with this year’s crew.

“We’ve got great, great kids, great work ethic, and I think it comes along with the community of Pierce. They never complain about working extra-long or anything like that. So, very proud to have these kids so far and the work they put in,” said Suckstorf.

There is a deep history of success when it comes to Pierce football from five state titles to 34 playoff appearances. After winning last year’s Class C-1 state title, this year’s seniors are hoping to lead this young team by setting the example.

“Our kind of senior motto is ‘New era.’ So, I mean, we obviously want the same results. But I mean, you’ve got to wipe last season from your mind, start fresh and work hard,” said Kaden Froehlich, Pierce football senior.

“First couple of practices have been really good, actually. So, I think if we keep working hard, we can complete our main goal, which is to win state,” said Deon Watts, Pierce football senior.

The Bluejays will kick things off on August 25th on the road at Wahoo.

The Pierce Bluejays break before running drills at practice. (KTIV)

