Caucus 2024: Candidates react to latest Trump indictment

DES MOINES, Iowa - The political events at the Iowa State Fair are winding down, but with a Republican debate fast approaching, candidates are still trying to make an impression on voters. That mission was disrupted by news of another indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Tuesday was Governor Kim Reynolds’ fourth ‘Fair Side Chat.’ Three candidates sat down for interviews. One topic Reynolds didn’t ask about — former President Trump’s most recent indictment. We asked anyways…

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott’s reaction to the latest indictment of the former president is that it’s politicized.

“Well, I’m just going to continue to say it as I see it which is that we’ve seen the legal system being weaponized against political opponents. That is un-American and unacceptable. At the end of the day, we need a better system than that,” Scott said.

Scott is eligible for the RNC Debate on August 23rd and has signed the loyalty pledge - meaning he’ll support the nominee no matter who it is.

Dallas businessman and candidate Ryan Binkley says the indictment seems political, but he hasn’t read it.

“I haven’t read the details on it. It is obviously a little bit different because it’s in Georgia. Little different venue. At the end of the day though, I’m sorry these are happening because most Iowans aren’t talking about them. The only questions I get really are media,” Binkley said.

Binkley says he’s about 10,000 donors short and needs to place in another poll or two to make the debate stage, but he’s confident he’ll make it.

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson says voters should ask themselves whether Trump will be a leader or go on what he calls a “revenge tour”. Hutchinson said the indictments themselves aren’t disqualifying, but, “You know, what he did in misleading the voters and his supporters about January 6th and the last election in which he continues to do today.”

Hutchinson says he’s in the unique spot where he’s at the required polling to be in the debates but hasn’t met the donor threshold yet.

