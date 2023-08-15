Dakota Valley excited for its upcoming new Esports program as the school year begins

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - Dakota Valley Schools in North Sioux City are the latest metro district to return to classes as its first day is Wednesday, Aug. 16.

“We want to meet the needs of our students, whether it’s academic, social, emotional, whatever that is,” said Tania Warzecha, Superintendent of the Dakota Valley School District. “We really try to wrap our arms around our students and our families, whatever their needs are.”

Over the years, the Dakota Valley School District has shown success in both academics and athletics, and they’re hoping to continue that trend in the upcoming school year.

Staff have been working throughout the summer getting everything ready for the first day of school. That includes tech staff, who have been preparing the devices that are handed out to each student in the district. Warzecha says these devices play an important role in the classroom by offering supplemental online materials, as well as helping students learn how to be safe online early on.

“Being able to have access on day one, right away so that we don’t lose any learning time is really important,” said Warzecha.

Additionally, students at Dakota Valley will be able to gain more exposure to technology this year through their brand-new Esports program, launching this winter. It’s coming as part of the South Dakota High School Athletic Association’s pilot Esports program and will allow students both to follow different passions and learn more about how computers work.

“Kids have an opportunity with Esports to be able to learn about coding with computers because even in the esports program, they’re going to have an opportunity even to learn about building computers because we’re going to have computers ready to go,” said Warzecha.

Along with academics and athletics, Dakota Valley is also making sure to provide resources for students dealing with mental health issues.

“We actually added an additional counselor position in our 4-8 building,” said Warzecha. “We also have an outreach worker on staff in our district to help support our students and families.”

And while Warzecha says right now the district is looking set for school supplies, they’re also making sure to have an option for students who might need help with clothes, food or materials with their Dakota Valley Pantry. They hold drives throughout the school year to make sure everyone who needs to use the pantry is able to.

“It’s important that we know that we exist within a community, and we all are here to help each other,” said Warzecha.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.