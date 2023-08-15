Heat wave begins Saturday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tuesday was a normal mid-August day with highs near 80 degrees and calm winds. This is one of the coolest days in the forecast.

90s return by Wednesday ahead of a brief “cold” front that will drop highs to the low 80s for a day on Thursday. Then the heat wave begins.

An upper-level ridge will develop over the central United States starting Friday pushing the jet stream well into Canada. This high pressure will create a four to five-day heat wave that is hot, even for August standards.

Strong high pressure will keep any rain chances near zero throughout the next 10 days and will allow heat to push close to 100 degrees by Saturday.

Unfortunately, humidity will likely increase as well creating the potential for dangerous heat into this weekend. Heat index values will potentially rise above 105 degrees on Saturday.

For this reason, our meteorologists have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday. We issue First Alert Weather Days when life-threatening weather is possible. Extreme heat is responsible for the highest number of annual deaths among all weather-related hazards.

Long range models suggest the heat will continue through next Wednesday.

