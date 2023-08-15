MidAmerican continues to receive pushback over wind turbines in Woodbury County

Residents of Woodbury County continue to push back against MidAmerican Energy's plans to construct 100 wind turbines.(KTIV)
By Connor Trett
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa - MidAmerican Energy continues to face resistance as it tries to move forward with the construction of wind turbines in Woodbury County.

Right now, MidAmerican boasts over 3,400 wind turbines in 33 Iowa counties. In May, Woodbury County supervisors increased setback distances for the construction of wind turbines from 600 feet to 2 miles around incorporated towns within the county.

MidAmerican says that will still allow the construction of over 100 wind turbines in Woodbury County. Some landowners support the project. But a petition, which opposes new wind turbines, got over 900 signatures.

Opponents want either major changes to the ordinance like a substantial distance between a wind turbine and residential homes, or a ban on any wind farms in Woodbury County entirely.

“There’s a place for wind; but it’s not in close proximity to people, their houses, their animal, or their property. And in the case of Woodbury County, because of our dense rural population, we are not the right place for that, they just need to pack up and go somewhere else where it’s more suitable,” said the founder of Woodbury County Preservation Daniel Hair. “We’re just going to stay around here and keep the awareness up until they realize that we’re not the right county and they’ll move on and go somewhere else.”

In spite of the opposition, MidAmerican has secured land for this project.

“So far we have locked in agreements with over 80 landowners, more than 16,000 acres of land in Woodbury County, and we’re continuing to have those discussions with landowners,” said MidAmerican’s Spokesman Geoff Greenwood. “We’ve been meeting with the county as well to discuss the project and if there’s enough support in the county we will move forward with the project. If it falls short, then we will look at our options.”

For Woodbury County residents who want to express their opinion about the wind turbine project, you may sign up to speak at the board of supervisors meetings every Tuesday afternoon starting at 4:30 p.m.

