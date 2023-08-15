With student loan payments set to resume, some employers finding ways to help employees tackle debt

45 million Americans have student loan debt
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — After more than three years of relief, the payment pause on student loans is coming to an end. But a new business aims to help the millions of Americans who will be restarting loan payments.

Dolr CEO Naveed Iqbal said the company works with a lot of employers around the U.S. to create incentive programs for employees in two ways.

“The first is the employer just makes a payment to your student loans every month on your behalf. So, imagine you get $100 from work toward your student loan every month,” Iqbal explained. “And the second is more recent, thanks to the Secure Act 2.0 employers can now match student loan payments to a 401K.”

He said Dolr also offers a way for you to sign up for cashback offers. They are partnered with more than 100 retail brands, so purchases send actually money to user’s student loan debt.

“Imagine going to your favorite grocery store or you go buy your favorite shoes and you earn cashback paid directly to your student loans. That’s making a big difference,” Iqbal said. “We try to partner with folks or with brands that people shop at often, right? So that’s why I mentioned grocery stores or like gas stations, places like that, where you’re going to be spending money on a regular basis.”

He said relatives can also sign up for Dolr, so their cash back from shopping helps a person they nominate pay down their debt.

The company is launching an app version soon.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old dies in Northeast Nebraska crash
Sheriff: 3 teens arrested after pursuit in Hinton, IA involving stolen vehicle
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Officials say lightning struck one of the apartment buildings in the complex, causing it to go...
Apartment building struck by lightning catches fire, collapses
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.
3 killed in RV vs. truck accident on I-90 near Hartford

Latest News

Dakota Valley High School
Dakota Valley excited for its upcoming new Esports program as the school year begins
Sen. Tim Scott speaks to fairgoers at Governor Reynolds' 'Fair Side Chat' at the Iowa State Fair
Caucus 2024: Candidates react to latest Trump indictment
This image provided by Denver Police Department shows police body-worn camera video footage of...
Denver police officer fatally shot a man she thought held a knife. It was a marker
A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at the...
North Korea says US soldier bolted into North after being disillusioned at American society
Carole Hartley was found dead on her property in Lahaina, Maui, according to her sister, Donna...
‘She was beautiful’: Family mourns the loss of Alabama woman killed in Maui wildfires