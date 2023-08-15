Setting kids up for success in school with a bedtime routine

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The new school year is right around the corner and for many kids, that means parents should start incorporating an earlier bedtime routine.

But what can parents do to best set their kids up for success before that first bell rings?

Dr. Steven Joyce, from MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, says getting kids, even teens, into a consistent bedtime routine ahead of the school year is key. Joyce says it’s best to transition your kids into their bedtime routine before the first day of school. That’s true for students of all ages.

”Probably two or three prior to school starting say, okay let’s get to bed a little bit earlier, working the clock back a little bit, getting them used to going to bed when it is still light out in some cases,” Dr. Joyce said.

Bedtimes for kids can vary by age, and by the child themselves. Another thing parents can do? Stop “screen time” before bedtime.

”Cutting off-screen time earlier in the evening is probably one of the hardest things to do as parents,” Dr. Joyce said. “That includes cell phones, computers, laptops, television and things like that. Trying to get into those habits of going to bed earlier, cutting off screen time at least an hour, if not two hours before bedtime.”

Joyce says healthy snacks before bedtime aren’t a bad thing, but, it depends on the child, and their activity level.

For more on how to transition your child into a bedtime routine, and what might be the best bedtime for their age, check out the National Sleep Foundation.

