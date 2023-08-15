Sioux City woman dies in prison

By Brandon Irvine
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MITCHELLVILLE, IA (KTIV) - A Sioux City woman, serving time in an Iowa prison for shooting her adult son, has died.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says 60-year-old Georgia Grau was pronounced dead due to a medical emergency Saturday night at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville.

Foul play is not suspected.

Grau had been serving a 10-year maximum term following her conviction on charges of “Reckless Use of a Firearm with Bodily Injury”, and “Willful Injury - Causing Bodily Injury”.

She began serving her sentence January 19, 2021.

