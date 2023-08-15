Siouxland Foster Closet receives $10,000 donation

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A local non-profit that helps foster families with free clothes and supplies got a sizeable donation Tuesday.

“100-Plus Men Who Care” and “100-Plus Women Who Care” presented a $10,000 check to the “Siouxland Foster Closet.” Each member of the two organizations donated $100 to go to a worthy cause.

“Our expenses are mainly the building and maintenance,” said Rochelle Pfeifer, the director and founder of Siouxland Foster Closet. “And just keeping our doors open so that we can provide this service to people is a huge, huge blessing to us.”

The two organizations hold a fundraiser every quarter where they nominate a local organization to receive their donation. Member Dave Madsen said every member of the two groups makes it possible to raise the money.

“When you put all of that time together in about the last eight years, we’ve raised almost $350,000 for nonprofit organizations in our community,” said Madsen.

The Siouxland Foster Closet is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can learn more about Siouxland Foster Closet here.

You can also learn more about 100-Men Who Care here and 100-Plus Women Who Care here.

