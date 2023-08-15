Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Aaron Peterson

Aaron Peterson
Aaron Peterson(U.S. Marshals/MGN)
By Brandon Irvine
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help finding Aaron Peterson.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, Peterson is wanted by Woodbury County for violating his parole for felony drug convictions.

Peterson is described as a 45-year-old man who is 5′11″ tall and weighs 210 pounds.

Anyone with information on Peterson’s whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshal Service’s tipline at (712) 252-0211, or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov. Callers can remain anonymous, and the information provided remains confidential.

