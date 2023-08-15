Tuesday will be another pleasant day with highs near average

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. This morning, we are waking up to temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the area. The wind is calm and dewpoints are the same as our actual temperature, so we are seeing some localized patchy fog across the Siouxland area.

The good news is that the fog will lift throughout the morning, and we will see a very nice day heading our way with mostly sunny to sunny skies. We are forecasting highs to climb into the upper 70s to low 80s by this afternoon, as winds will be calmer than yesterday. Winds will be out of the west at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Then, looking at tonight, we will see another pleasant night ahead as lows will fall into the 50s and 60s across the region and wind will be out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We are also forecasting clear skies overhead.

The rest of the work week will be pleasant, with highs getting into the 80s and 90s and a few breezy days mixed in as a few cool fronts move into the region.

Then this upcoming weekend, the summer heat moves back into the Siouxland region. We are forecasting highs to be in the upper 90s to low 100s, with heat index values climbing into the 100s.

We have all the details in the attached video and the latest on News 4 at noon.

