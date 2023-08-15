Tuesday will be another pleasant day with highs near average

Tuesday will be another pleasant day with highs near average
Tuesday will be another pleasant day with highs near average(Tuesday will be another pleasant day with highs near average)
By Jacob Howard
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. This morning, we are waking up to temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the area. The wind is calm and dewpoints are the same as our actual temperature, so we are seeing some localized patchy fog across the Siouxland area.

The good news is that the fog will lift throughout the morning, and we will see a very nice day heading our way with mostly sunny to sunny skies. We are forecasting highs to climb into the upper 70s to low 80s by this afternoon, as winds will be calmer than yesterday. Winds will be out of the west at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Then, looking at tonight, we will see another pleasant night ahead as lows will fall into the 50s and 60s across the region and wind will be out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We are also forecasting clear skies overhead.

The rest of the work week will be pleasant, with highs getting into the 80s and 90s and a few breezy days mixed in as a few cool fronts move into the region.

Then this upcoming weekend, the summer heat moves back into the Siouxland region. We are forecasting highs to be in the upper 90s to low 100s, with heat index values climbing into the 100s.

We have all the details in the attached video and the latest on News 4 at noon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old dies in Northeast Nebraska crash
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Officials say lightning struck one of the apartment buildings in the complex, causing it to go...
Apartment building struck by lightning catches fire, collapses
Two 14-year-old Nebraskans charged in shooting
Jake Gritten, left, and Jasper, right.
Authorities say 1-year-old reported missing from Sheldon was found unharmed

Latest News

Tuesday will be another pleasant day with highs near average
Upper Level Pattern
Heat to build through the week
Upper Level Pattern
Heat to build through the week
Isolated showers are possible Monday
Isolated showers are possible Monday