Young artists show off their skills in an art showcase

By Morgan Jones
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ORANGE CITY, IA (KTIV) - Art is for all ages, and the Youth Art Show in Orange City, Iowa is giving kids the opportunity to show off their artwork by entering it into a competition.

For the first time at the Stadscentrum Building, artists from the ages of 6-17 submitted artwork to win a prize. Around 50 artists entered, but only 28 pieces from artists within a 30-mile radius of Orange City were selected.

This showcase is a chance to promote art education and encourage local artists. There are three age categories that are competing for best in show and honorable mention. All the prizes will be donated by a local sponsor providing art supplies to the winners.

“They seem very excited to be a part of the show,” says Emie Andrulewich, codirector of the Orange City Arts Council. “I think a few of the other older artists have been in other local shows, but it’s exciting to see their reactions and their excitement to be able to display their artwork for everybody to look at.”

This is the last art show of the year at the Stadscentrum, and the winners of each category will be announced during the “Arts on Central” event as an end of year celebration.

That event is taking place from 5-7 P.M. on August 23rd for all to enjoy, offering free food and a hot dog eating contest as well as different art activities.

All are welcome to attend as the announcements for the winners will take place at 6 P.M. at the showcase. If you’d like to view the artwork before the big announcement, you can visit the Stadscentrum Building in Orange City between the 14th-23rd. See here for more information about the event.

