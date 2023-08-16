120-year-old Iowa church may have to close its doors soon

By KCCI and CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Iowa (KCCI) - People at a 120-year-old church in central Iowa are trying to keep it from closing at the end of the month.

The Ellsworth United Methodist Church, in Ellsworth in Hamilton County, has only 38 parishioners.

It can’t afford to raise the $1,000 a month it takes to keep it going.

One member, Marci Olson, said she and her family have been members for more than 40 years.

“It would be a shame to let this church die,” Olson said. “We’ve had a lot of good memories in this church.”

But another member, Jeremy Laube, said donations may only fix the problem temporarily.

He says he wants to reverse the trend of declining church attendance.

“We need people,” Laube said. “We need a congregation. I don’t want to have another building that is empty. Almost all the buildings on this street are empty.”

The pastor, Anita Matchie, says she agrees.

“Even more important is to have people to come to church, to join us, anyone is welcome,” Matchie said.

A final vote on the future of the church is set to happen in two weeks.

Check out the playlist below to see more news from across Iowa.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 3 teens arrested after pursuit in Hinton, IA involving stolen vehicle
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.
3 killed in RV vs. truck accident on I-90 near Hartford
First responders were called to a possible explosion and house fire in rural Tama County Monday...
One dead after explosion at rural Tama County home
Sioux City woman dies in prison
Sioux City woman dies in prison
Police lights generic
Sioux City Police respond to a stabbing on Virginia Street

Latest News

The new building of the Northwest AEA.
Northwest AEA has a renovated new building
Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra was in Sioux City Wednesday to speak with local Ag leaders and...
Rep. Feenstra discusses Farm Bill progress with Siouxland Ag leaders
Kyle Irvin was named Iowa’s Statewide Board Member of the Year for LeadingAge Iowa.
Sunrise Retirement Board President receives top award for dedication to Sunrise community
Hometown History: The Plymouth County Historical Museum
Hometown History: The Plymouth County Historical Museum
Hometown History: The Plymouth County Historical Museum
Hometown History: The Plymouth County Historical Museum