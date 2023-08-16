Elk Point-Jefferson football ready to give all-out effort as they prepare for first kickoff

ELK POINT, South Dakota (KTIV) - It’s game week for a few high school football teams in South Dakota, and the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies are putting in their final preparations as they prepare to kick off their season this upcoming Friday.

The Huskies made history last season finishing the year undefeated at 12-0 on their way to winning the Class 11B state championship for the first time in school history. But as they get ready to go here turning the page to a new season, head coach Jake Terry says his team has come a long way from day one.

The Huskies lost 15 impactful seniors from last year’s state championship team, but Terry says the young guys have really stepped up to fill those holes. EP-J has 14 seniors this season who have stepped up as leaders wanting to continue the legacy that was set by last year’s crew.

Coach Terry says last season’s success in sports across the board at Elk Point-Jefferson has really helped bring the momentum.

“It’s been huge. These kids, if they learned anything from this legacy from the group that graduated, is that you need to work hard, you got to get in the weight room and do the little things right. These guys have definitely followed in their footsteps. We had over 40 guys a day in the weight room in the summertime, went out to team camp out of Black Hill State and had every one of our upperclassmen went to that and so they understand what it takes to be successful now,” said Jake Terry, Elk Point-Jefferson football head coach.

“You know, obviously we’ll want to do same things last year... going undefeated, winning a state championship, big deal. But it’s new year, new team, so go game by game, focus on each game each week,” said Carson Timmins, Elk Point-Jefferson senior wide receiver.

The Huskies will be at home this Friday as they host Parker at 7 p.m. Coach Terry says the biggest thing he’s looking forward to is seeing the effort his team will bring.

