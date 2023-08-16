Explorers take game one against the Goldeyes in shutout fashion

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The X’s were back in action as they try to keep their second-place spot in the west division, when they would grab their rod and reel and tangle with the goldeyes of Winnipeg.

The previous series against these two, Winnipeg won three straight with the home field advantage. But the X’s were on their A-GAME on defense as Miguel Sierra tosses to second for the 6-4-3 put out to end the bottom of the third, preventing a run from scoring as they sit 0-0.

In the next inning, Vince Fernandez jacks a ball deep to center, and it’s going, going, GONE! Matt Lloyd meets him at the plate, the explorers now lead 2-0.

Keeping the shut out going for Sioux City, Sierra shows off the glove again with a diving play in to 5-6 hole ending the top of the sixth inning.

The explorers take the win 2-0.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.