Healthbeat 4: Prevention 101 and back-to-school vaccines

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland District Health Department along with UnityPoint-St. Luke’s and MercyOne complete a Community Health Assessment and Community Health Improvement Plan every three years.

This identifies health issues to focus on each month through a new feature series, Prevention 101. August is Immunization Awareness Month.

Parents are busy in the days leading up to the first day of school, but is a doctor’s visit on your to-do list?

Siouxland District Health Department Nurse Sarah Blatchford is busy giving shots and providing additional back-to-school health recommendations.

“If they’re here we are going to give them what they need,” said Blatchford.

The Siouxland health district is hosting its back-to-school vaccine clinics, currently seeing five kids every 15 minutes.

Most parents call asking the same question around this time of year.

“Is my child up to date for school? sometimes you forget if they got kindergarten shots when they were four and now it’s kindergarten time and they are like I don’t know if they got that,” added Blatchford. “They were four and it was for preschool. It does count. We look up a lot of records.”

Every state has its own immunization requirements for school admission.

“I actually go to the schools starting in October and audit all of the immunization records,” said Blatchford.

But what kind of immunizations do your kids actually need?

“Kindergarten they are going to get a d-tap and polio, M.M.R and chickenpox booster” stated Blatchford. “When they hit 7th grade they need a tetanus and pertussis booster and meningitis vaccine, and senior year they need a meningitis booster.”

Children are often scared of shots, so letting them know what to expect before they are in the doctor’s office might help prepare them.

“It’s going to be fast and I always tell parents you are going to get sore arms. They might run a little bit of a fever,” she said.

Vaccines For Children (VFC) vaccines are offered at the Siouxland District Health Department free for families who meet certain criteria.

The VFC program provides vaccines for all children from birth through 18 years of age who meet one of the following criteria:

A child has no health insurance coverage

The child is Native American or Alaskan Native

The child is enrolled in Medicaid, Medicaid HMO(s), or Medicaid as secondary health coverage. Individuals who have a primary health insurance company and Medicaid as secondary coverage are eligible for the VFC program and should be immunized using state-supplied vaccines.

The child is underinsured, the child has some type of health insurance with the benefit plan not covering immunizations.

If your child has to get vaccines at their doctor’s office, call soon. Many offices are filling up with appointments.

“You’re probably going to have to wait a little bit cause I know they are really busy. we do have six clinics in the next two weeks<” recommends Blatchford. “We have some openings but if they don’t qualify for VFC I can’t see them. just call, schedule, figure out if they need to have shots, get them in wherever it may be.”

All immunizations for infants, children and adults are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment call the health department at 712-279-6119.

