Hometown History: The Plymouth County Historical Museum

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Le Mars, Iowa is known as the “Ice Cream Capital of the World” but there is also plenty of other history to be explored all throughout Plymouth County.

One place you can look is the Plymouth County Historical Museum, which is located at the old high school building in Le Mars.

“We do have people who are shocked when they come of how much we have to look at,” said Museum Registrar Marge Udull. “So I think it’s impossible, to be honest, to actually see and read every little card that’s in here.”

One thing that’s unique about the Plymouth County Historical Museum is just the amount of space. You can explore five floors and the old Le Mars High School

“We’re able to research those items and connect them to a person whether they’re from Le Mars, Kingsley, Merrill, we cover it all. And that’s been kind of fun learning about that,” said Udull.

Amongst the expansive artifacts are different exhibits such as an old race car from Emory Collins, a famous American Racecar driver in the 1930s and 1940s from Le Mars. There’s also farm equipment, sports artifacts and even a full-size Skyfarer airplane are also available

Just like many local museums the lifeblood of the Plymouth County Historical Museum is the volunteers.

“We couldn’t live without the volunteers that we have. We have some that are amazing, as far as the time that they will give, and they just come and they’re happy to do it. Because I think it’s they’re a part of their history. So I think it’s the volunteers that keep this place running,” said Udull.

One thing is for certain, while Plymouth County holds the city that claims to be the Ice Cream Capitol of the world, there is more deep-rooted history than just the ice cream.

