Nebraska man sentenced for sexually assaulting a sleeping woman

OMAHA, Neb. (KTIV) - A man from Thurston County, Nebraska has been sentenced to over 4 years in prison after being convicted of a sexual abuse charge.

According to the Department of Justice, 22-year-old Kason Cline of Walthill was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison for one count of sexual abuse of an incapable victim. After the prison sentence, Cline is to serve 5 years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case started back in July 2022 after a patient at the Twelve Clans Unity Hospital in Winnebago, Nebraska reported a sexual assault to Omaha Nation authorities.

Investigators spoke to the victim who said she had been drinking with Cline on the Omaha Nation Indian Reservation when she passed out and fell asleep in Cline’s bed. The victim said when she woke up Cline was sexually assaulting her.

Following the interview, Cline’s residence was searched for evidence. Authorities say Cline later admitted to the sexual assault.

