New elementary school at MOC-Floyd Valley ready for this upcoming year

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - After over 21 months of construction, the new elementary school in the MOC-Floyd Valley school district is ready for students, and the first day of school.

Wide hallways, bright open windows and brand-new equipment. It’s exactly what administrators wanted out of MOC-Floyd Valley’s new elementary school.

“So for the design itself, two things that were priorities for us. We wanted this to be a bright, inviting learning space, and we wanted to be a space where collaboration was prime approach,” said MOC-Floyd Valley Superintendent Russ Adams.

Soon the building will be filled with over 600 students as elementary schools, in Hospers, and Orange City, close. The new school was made possible by a $37 million bond approved by voters.

“The last day of school, last two days of school, we actually brought the kids over, and let them walk through the building. It wasn’t done. But they walked in and you get the audible gasps as they looked around.” Adams said.

The classrooms are designed to incorporate natural light even in interior rooms. District leaders are excited about the energy behind the walls of the new building created by the spirit of collaboration.

“I mean, we’re excited to meet the variety of needs that we have in our district in a beautiful facility here,” said TK-2nd Grade Principal Marcia DeGraaf.

Outside, there’s room for growth. The city bought land next to the school for development. Also, there is a brand new playground, as well as a softball, baseball and turf football-soccer combo field for middle schoolers.

“I hope that we continue to think out there think long term, challenge the status quo and see if we can continue to provide the best opportunities for our kids,” Adams said.

The new school will welcome over 600 students on Aug. 23.

