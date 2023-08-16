Northwest AEA has a renovated new building

The new building of the Northwest AEA.
The new building of the Northwest AEA.
By Joe McMahan
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Northwest Area Education Agency held a ribbon cutting and open house Wednesday for their new fully renovated and state-of-the-art facility.

The building is located near the Sioux Gateway Airport and was once an MCI call center.

With offices in Cherokee, Denison, Le Mars, Onawa, Sioux Center, and Sioux City, Northwest AEA works in partnership with public and accredited private schools in a 10-county area of Northwest Iowa to help assure that all children reach their full potential.

“People who are coming for a conference or an event or a workshop, teacher training never knew if they would be able to park at the location out on the street and so this is just a huge blessing for us to be in a space like this,” said Dan Cox, the Chief Administrator of Northwest AEA.

The AEA provides special education support services, media and technology services and a variety of instructional services to promote school improvement.

