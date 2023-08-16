One comfortable day before heat wave begins

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Wednesday was a warm mid-August day with highs near 90 degrees. A dry cold front arrives Wednesday night.

Thursday will be the coolest day we see for quite some time with highs in the upper 70s and very low humidity. Enjoy it!

The heat wave slowly ramps up Friday with breezy south winds bringing the heat and humidity back to Siouxland. Highs will push into the upper 80s.

An upper-level ridge will develop over the central United States Saturday pushing the jet stream well into Canada. This high pressure will create a five-day heat wave that is hot, even for August standards.

Highs will push close to 100 degrees by Saturday signaling the start of the heat wave.

Unfortunately, humidity will likely increase as well creating the potential for dangerous heat into this weekend. Heat index values will potentially rise above 105 degrees on Saturday.

For this reason, our meteorologists have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday. We issue First Alert Weather Days when life-threatening weather is possible. Extreme heat is responsible for the highest number of annual deaths among all weather-related hazards.

Long range models suggest the extreme heat will continue through next Wednesday. Strong high pressure will keep any rain chances near zero throughout the next 7 days.

