Sioux City Police respond to a stabbing Monday night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police in Sioux City responded to a late-night stabbing on Mon., Aug. 15. Police responded to a call just before 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Virginia St.

According to police, two juveniles were involved in an argument when one of them drew a knife and slashed at the other. Police say the unnamed 13-year-old victim had a small laceration on their forearm and was taken to the hospital to get stitches. The mother of the victim is willing to press charges. Those charges could be wilful injury causing bodily harm.

The investigation of this incident is ongoing and more information may become available at a later time.

