Rep. Feenstra discusses Farm Bill progress with Siouxland Ag leaders

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra was in Sioux City Wednesday to speak with local Ag leaders and the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.

Feenstra discussed the Farm Bill, which is set to expire on September 30th. Feenstra discussed his priorities with the new Farm Bill, including how to best benefit midwest farmers, while also keeping SNAP Benefits in mind, which make up more than 80 percent of the Farm Bill.

”We are literally the breadbasket to the world and it’s so important that we have a strong Farm Bill, especially when it comes to insurance, conservation, research, trade, energy, biofuels,” Rep. Feenstra told KTIV after the meeting. “These all affect our producers and we had a great discussion on that today.”

Wednesday’s meeting was with the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee.

