Sioux City speed camera moved to new location

FILE - The speeding camera on Hamilton Boulevard is activated.
FILE - The speeding camera on Hamilton Boulevard is activated.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Be aware Sioux City drivers, one of the two speed cameras in the city has been moved.

According to the Sioux City Police Department’s Facebook page, the speed camera in the 4700 block of S Lakeport Street is now in the 3100 block of Myrtle Street. Police say they decided to move one of the cameras to Myrtle Street after suggestions from the community. The other speed camera in Sioux City will remain in the 3100 block of Lincoln Way for the time being.

This is not the first time that one of Sioux City’s speed cameras has been moved. When first introduced, the cameras were on Floyd Blvd and Hamilton Blvd. They were later moved to Transit Avenue and Military Road and then again to Lincoln Way and S Lakeport Street.

If you’re caught speeding by one of the cameras, the fine ranges from $100 to $150. Of that cost, at least $17.50 goes to the third-party company that maintains the cameras. That company also charges the city $2,500 per month to operate the cameras. As previously reported, the rest of the money, according to Police Chief Rex Mueller, funds public safety projects.

