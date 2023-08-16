Sunrise Retirement Board President receives top award for dedication to Sunrise community

Kyle Irvin was named Iowa’s Statewide Board Member of the Year for LeadingAge Iowa.
Kyle Irvin was named Iowa’s Statewide Board Member of the Year for LeadingAge Iowa.(KTIV)
By Katie Copple
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A local bank executive was recognized Wednesday morning for his work with the Sunrise Retirement community.

Kyle Irvin was named Iowa’s Statewide Board Member of the Year for LeadingAge Iowa. Irvin is the current board president at Sunrise Retirement and also on the foundation.

Sunrise administration tells KTIV that Irvin was instrumental in seeing the community through not only the COVID-19 pandemic but also leadership changes. Irvin says the credit isn’t all his.

”It’s not a one-person show obviously,” Irvin said. “When you have a place that is this well run and this high quality, it takes a group of people. And so, it’s really a reflection of the quality of the folks that we have here both on the board and in administration.”

Irvin received the award this morning at Sunrise Retirement in front of family, staff and community members.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 3 teens arrested after pursuit in Hinton, IA involving stolen vehicle
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.
3 killed in RV vs. truck accident on I-90 near Hartford
First responders were called to a possible explosion and house fire in rural Tama County Monday...
One dead after explosion at rural Tama County home
Sioux City woman dies in prison
Sioux City woman dies in prison
Police lights generic
Sioux City Police respond to a stabbing on Virginia Street

Latest News

The new building of the Northwest AEA.
Northwest AEA has a renovated new building
Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra was in Sioux City Wednesday to speak with local Ag leaders and...
Rep. Feenstra discusses Farm Bill progress with Siouxland Ag leaders
Hometown History: The Plymouth County Historical Museum
Hometown History: The Plymouth County Historical Museum
Hometown History: The Plymouth County Historical Museum
Hometown History: The Plymouth County Historical Museum