Sunrise Retirement Board President receives top award for dedication to Sunrise community

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A local bank executive was recognized Wednesday morning for his work with the Sunrise Retirement community.

Kyle Irvin was named Iowa’s Statewide Board Member of the Year for LeadingAge Iowa. Irvin is the current board president at Sunrise Retirement and also on the foundation.

Sunrise administration tells KTIV that Irvin was instrumental in seeing the community through not only the COVID-19 pandemic but also leadership changes. Irvin says the credit isn’t all his.

”It’s not a one-person show obviously,” Irvin said. “When you have a place that is this well run and this high quality, it takes a group of people. And so, it’s really a reflection of the quality of the folks that we have here both on the board and in administration.”

Irvin received the award this morning at Sunrise Retirement in front of family, staff and community members.

