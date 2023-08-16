Warm Wednesday with sweltering heat ahead

By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s today which is above normal for this time of year. Unfortunately, today may feel “cool” compared to the near triple digits expected this weekend. Breezy conditions can be expected as well today with gusts as high as 35 mph across the area. Abundant sunshine is on the way with some clouds possible this afternoon.

Winds shift out of the north late Wednesday and into Thursday making for the coolest day in the extended forecast. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s and any outdoor household chores planned for this weekend should be moved to Thursday. Breezy conditions continue with sunny skies as well.

An extended stretch of above normal temperatures starts on Friday with a high around 90, but we will be nearing 100 degrees on Saturday. We are issuing a First Alert Weather Day on Saturday as well for dangerous heat with heat index values near 105-110 degrees.

Upper 90s are forecasted between Sunday and Wednesday of next week and we may not drop below 95 degrees until Friday August 25th.

Is there any relief in sight?

Stay tuned to News 4 at noon for the latest details.

