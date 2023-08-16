Western Iowa Tech ready for inaugural season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Western Iowa Techs first official home athletic contest is drawing closer the comet Volleyball team is just two days away from its season opener on Thursday.

And the Comets have been hard at work, about 2 weeks of practice have the team ready to go in its first matchup of the season.

It is a young squad with everyone including the program in their first season of play 14 freshman make up the comets squad but remember this is junior college where there are only freshman and sophomores.

Lead by head coach Dante Frattini the team’s goal is to simply prove something that they already feel which is that they belong on this court with everyone else.

And while others might shy away from the challenges a first-year program brings everyone at WIT looks forward to the climb.

“We’re here to advance careers academically and in volleyball. We’re here to compete,” said Western Iowa Tech head coach Dante Frattini. “I think there is going to be varying levels of expectations around the conference and the community about what we’ll be able to do year 1, but after a few weeks of preseason preparation we feel pretty good about where we’re at and we think we’ll be able to open some eyes.”

One player on the inaugural squad is Maya Augustine, the former Sioux City West Wolverine is now helping build a program right in her backyard.

“I’m ready for this season to be built, I know a lot of people look at WIT and go oh it’s just WIT, but this is Western Iowa Tech now,” said Maya Augustine WIT Freshman. “So, we are ready to build this program, and its brand new, Siouxland’s ready, I’m excited for the community to come out...”

Western Iowa Tech opens its season on Thursday August 17th at home against Briar Cliff JV, start time is set for 3pm.

