Woman dies after getting pinned between 2 pickup trucks, sheriff’s office says

A 21-year-old woman was killed after a truck rolled in her way and pinned her against another...
A 21-year-old woman was killed after a truck rolled in her way and pinned her against another truck, according to officials.(ABC7 / YouTube)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG ISLAND, Maine (Gray News) – Officials in Maine said a 21-year-old woman died in an accident involving two pickup trucks due to defects of one of the vehicles Monday.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Alyssa Fluet was found pinned between the two trucks around 8 p.m. in Long Island.

The sheriff’s office said an early investigation revealed motor vehicle defects may have led to her death. One of the vehicles, a 1998 Ford Ranger, began to roll from its parked position. Fluet attempted to stop the vehicle when she was pinned against the other vehicle, a 2004 Ford Ranger.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

The sheriff’s office said it wanted to express its condolences to Fluet’s family and friends.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 3 teens arrested after pursuit in Hinton, IA involving stolen vehicle
Crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hartford Monday afternoon.
3 killed in RV vs. truck accident on I-90 near Hartford
Police lights generic
Sioux City Police respond to a stabbing on Virginia Street
First responders were called to a possible explosion and house fire in rural Tama County Monday...
One dead after explosion at rural Tama County home
The view of The Warrior Hotel in Historic Downtown Sioux City
Years of hard work have come full circle in the grand re-opening of The Warrior Hotel in historic downtown Sioux City

Latest News

James Gina III was arrested after allegedly killing his girlfriend in the central Las Vegas...
Police: Las Vegas-area man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend
FILE - Jerry Moss, right, and Herb Alpert, co-founders of A&M Records, appear during their...
Jerry Moss, co-founder of A&M Records and Rock Hall of Fame member, dies at 88
This image shows the first print edition of the Marion County Record since the police raid.
Kansas prosecutor says police should return computers and cellphones seized in raid on newspaper
LGBTQ+ rights supporters rally in support of transgender youth outside the state Legislative...
Veto overridden: Ban on gender-affirming care for minors takes effect in North Carolina
KTIV spent last week packing the bus with school supplies for kids in need here in the metro....
KTIV delivers pack the bus supplies to local school districts