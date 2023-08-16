Years of hard work have come full circle in the grand re-opening of The Warrior Hotel in historic downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Years of work to revitalize a historic, downtown Sioux City building has come full circle.

Since 1930, The Warrior Hotel has been a downtown landmark. Tuesday the hotel celebrated its “grand re-opening.”

The updated building includes nearly $75 million worth of improvements. Additions include a roof top bar, bowling alley, steakhouse and spa.

The Warrior’s general manager said improvements show how invested The Warrior Hotel is in Sioux City.

”What we’re trying to do is, we’re trying to make the Warrior the mirror for Siouxland. We’ve revamped our menu’s top to bottom, providing all local wears, and we’re constantly searching for new places to bring in here,” said Joseph Maddox, General Manager of The Warrior Hotel.

The event ended with a final celebration in the grand ballroom.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.