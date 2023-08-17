2 people die after tractor vs minivan crash in Cuming County, NE

WEST POINT, Neb. (KTIV) - Two people in Northeast Nebraska have died after a tractor vs minivan crash Wednesday morning.

The Cuming County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at about 8:15 a.m. on Nebraska Highway 51 between 19th Road and 20th Road, which is several miles west of Bancroft. A preliminary investigation shows the minivan struck the tractor from behind. Authorities say the tractor was pulling a Roto-Mix feed wagon at the time of the crash.

There were three people inside the minivan during the collision. A driver and one of the passengers were pronounced dead. The third person was taken to a hospital in Pender, Nebraska. Their current condition is unknown.

The driver of the tractor was taken to a West Point hospital to be treated. They have been released from the hospital as of Thursday.

At this time, authorities are not releasing the identities of any of the people involved in the crash.

