2 people die after tractor vs minivan crash in Cuming County, NE

(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST POINT, Neb. (KTIV) - Two people in Northeast Nebraska have died after a tractor vs minivan crash Wednesday morning.

The Cuming County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at about 8:15 a.m. on Nebraska Highway 51 between 19th Road and 20th Road, which is several miles west of Bancroft. A preliminary investigation shows the minivan struck the tractor from behind. Authorities say the tractor was pulling a Roto-Mix feed wagon at the time of the crash.

There were three people inside the minivan during the collision. A driver and one of the passengers were pronounced dead. The third person was taken to a hospital in Pender, Nebraska. Their current condition is unknown.

The driver of the tractor was taken to a West Point hospital to be treated. They have been released from the hospital as of Thursday.

At this time, authorities are not releasing the identities of any of the people involved in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People at a 120-year-old church in central Iowa are trying to keep it from closing at the end...
120-year-old Iowa church may have to close its doors soon
Police lights generic
Sioux City Police respond to a stabbing on Virginia Street
The view of The Warrior Hotel in Historic Downtown Sioux City
Years of hard work have come full circle in the grand re-opening of The Warrior Hotel in historic downtown Sioux City
Sheriff: 3 teens arrested after pursuit in Hinton, IA involving stolen vehicle
FILE - The speeding camera on Hamilton Boulevard is activated.
Sioux City speed camera moved to new location

Latest News

Morningside University altering move in weekend due to expected heat wave
Salvation Army offering place to keep cool during upcoming heat wave
Siouxland For Period Products is helping schools with free hygiene products
Books pulled from libraries and classrooms in the Urbandale Community School District to be in...
Schools left waiting for guidance on book law
Police believe the two women pictured here were involved in a crash on Lewis Blvd that damaged...
Sioux City Police looking for 2 women allegedly involved in crash on Lewis Blvd