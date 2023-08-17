Briar Cliff Chargers are trying to climb their way up from last year’s fallout

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -After the volleyball GPAC coaches’ poll was announced, Briar Cliff University is using their 12th place ranking as motivation during their preseason practices.

The team is starting new with such a young squad and six new transfers this year, the cliff’s bound to look a little different.

Four seniors are left to lead the Chargers, and some big names in the middle are seniors Sami Wasmund who totaled 174 kills and 80 blocks last season, and Toria Andre with 168 kills and 80 blocks.

Coach Lindsey Weatherford says, finishing in last place this previous season is just their starting point as they’re trying to build their way back up in the GPAC.

“I do think that ranking puts a little bit of a chip on our shoulder,” says Weatherford. “That’s not all bad, everybody’s working very hard because those rankings came out.”

Volleyball in the GPAC is no joke, as seven conference matchups have made their way onto the NAIA preseason top-25 ratings. Jamestown, Concordia, and Northwestern were all placed in the top five.

But the Chargers are taking it one day at a time as they look to improve from last year.

“Especially in this preseason we’ve kind of just said it almost every day, it’s just like, even though we were ranked last it doesn’t mean this team is last,” says Andre. “This is a new team, different mindset so we’re going to use that to fuel our fire for these upcoming games.”

The Chargers first match up is on August 18th in Orange city, Iowa, for the Red Raider Invite as they’re set to play Valley City State at 3 p.m.

