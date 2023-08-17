Cherokee Community School District celebrates new science rooms; Prepares for first day of school

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) - The Cherokee Community School District is preparing to have students back next week. The district gave KTIV News 4 a tour of four newly renovated science rooms.

Technology is everywhere inside the new science rooms at Cherokee Washington High School. And the upgrades have come a long way. The last time science labs were installed, they had to use outdated glass piping to protect against harsh chemicals.

“Solving problems, asking questions, trying to answer questions are life skills. So we try to use science as the venue for that,” said Charity Anderson, a science teacher.

The piping is new, so is the saltwater fish tank, and loads of storage. Science teachers missed their classrooms all of last year while renovations were underway. It’s hard to tell who will be more excited: The teachers or the students.

“We’re gonna put in like a 250-gallon fish tank that will be saltwater. So our oceanography class can actually see some of these things that we’re talking about, and not just do photos and videos,” said Veranda Johnson, a science teacher.

Cherokee also renovated its agriculture room, and will soon put up signage making clear it’s now officially “Cherokee Washington High School.”

“And we’ve been for last three weeks kind of putting things away and figuring out what we need to keep and what we don’t need to keep and kind of going from there,” said James De Voss, a science teacher.

School begins on Aug. 23. School administration wanted to make it clear the teachers have put a lot of effort into the new rooms. They had to clear out most of their equipment during the renovations, and then move it all back in before next week.

