CL/G-LR’s Reece Vander Zee is ready to leave it all on the field in final season as a Lion

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KTIV) - On the football field, it’s not uncommon for Central Lyon/George-Little Rock’s Reece Vander Zee to be making big plays in the endzone.

But his love for football goes all the way back to a young age playing for fun in his backyard.

“It would probably just be probably just playing in the backyard with these guys out here, and guys a little older than me, and just playing in the backyard just creating memories,” said Reece Vander Zee, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock senior wide receiver.

The wide receiver left his mark on the field last season catching 32 passes for 768 yards and 10 touchdowns. But his teammates say his leadership leaves an even bigger impact on all those around him.

“He’s driven, he cares about his teammates, and he puts other people before himself. It’s neat, and it’s a thing that everybody picks up on, and you just feed off that because he brings energy that that you can just feed off of,” said Graham Eben, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock football senior.

“Reese is a talented kid obviously in all four sports that he that he competes in, and is just a kid that comes to work every day. He comes to practice every day with a work mentality, and really just is influential within our team by the way he works,” said Curtis Eben, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock football head coach.

Vander Zee has been developing his game since he was a little kid playing football in his backyard. Now he’s soaking up every last moment as he prepares to trade his purple and gold for the Iowa Hawkeye black and gold.

“It’s been a great journey for me and my family. We’ve been Iowa fans our whole life. My dad went to Iowa and my grandpa went to Iowa, so just to make those guys proud and make my community proud just to have a small-town Iowa, to have three guys going to Iowa is really special,” said Vander Zee.

“Just for our program, for our town, for our community... for somebody like that to go and play at the University of Iowa on a big stage like that. But he deserves it. The kid put a ton of work in and Reese is a kid that, you know, he’ll embrace that next level,” said Coach Eben.

Now as he takes the field as a Lion for one last season, he wants to cherish every moment with his lifelong friends.

“I mean, just don’t take it for granted. Cherish all these memories I’m going to create with my best friends. I’ve been growing up with them my whole life, and yeah, that’s probably the biggest thing... just to cherish it,” said Vander Zee.

