Cool Thursday with heat looming

By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today will be the nicest day in Siouxland for at least the next seven days. Northerly winds will keep temperatures in the upper 70s to right around 80 degrees. Those winds may gust up to 25 mph and could prevent a perfect day. Cool temperatures are expected this evening dropping off in the low to mid 50s.

Friday starts an extended period of above average highs and that is putting it nicely. Expect upper 80s to right around 90 tomorrow with abundant sunshine to go around. Winds continue to be breezy with gusts nearing the 35-mph mark. Enjoy this end to the workweek because the thermometer keeps on climbing this weekend.

Saturday will almost certainly be a First Alert Weather Day as temperatures near 100 degrees. It is possible an 85-year-old record of 100 degrees could be tied as we are forecasting a high of 99. Humidity will also be on the rise as well and with dew points in the mid 70s, it may feel like its 105-110 outside.

Unfortunately, the heat sticks around as highs hover between 95-100 degrees until at least next Friday.

Will we drop below 90 degrees next weekend?

Stay tuned to News 4 at noon for the latest.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People at a 120-year-old church in central Iowa are trying to keep it from closing at the end...
120-year-old Iowa church may have to close its doors soon
Police lights generic
Sioux City Police respond to a stabbing on Virginia Street
The view of The Warrior Hotel in Historic Downtown Sioux City
Years of hard work have come full circle in the grand re-opening of The Warrior Hotel in historic downtown Sioux City
Sheriff: 3 teens arrested after pursuit in Hinton, IA involving stolen vehicle
FILE - The speeding camera on Hamilton Boulevard is activated.
Sioux City speed camera moved to new location

Latest News

Carmelos Morning Forecast
Carmelos Morning Forecast
First Alert Weather Day
One comfortable day before heat wave begins
First Alert Weather Day
One comfortable day before heat wave begins
Carmelos Morning Forecast
Warm Wednesday with sweltering heat ahead