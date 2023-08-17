Cool Thursday with heat looming

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today will be the nicest day in Siouxland for at least the next seven days. Northerly winds will keep temperatures in the upper 70s to right around 80 degrees. Those winds may gust up to 25 mph and could prevent a perfect day. Cool temperatures are expected this evening dropping off in the low to mid 50s.

Friday starts an extended period of above average highs and that is putting it nicely. Expect upper 80s to right around 90 tomorrow with abundant sunshine to go around. Winds continue to be breezy with gusts nearing the 35-mph mark. Enjoy this end to the workweek because the thermometer keeps on climbing this weekend.

Saturday will almost certainly be a First Alert Weather Day as temperatures near 100 degrees. It is possible an 85-year-old record of 100 degrees could be tied as we are forecasting a high of 99. Humidity will also be on the rise as well and with dew points in the mid 70s, it may feel like its 105-110 outside.

Unfortunately, the heat sticks around as highs hover between 95-100 degrees until at least next Friday.

Will we drop below 90 degrees next weekend?

