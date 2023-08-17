Explorer’s walk it off to take game two

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a win Tuesday night the Sioux City Explorers were able to remain just 4.5 games back of first place, Kansas City.

And with only 19 games left the time is running out to make a run at the west division title, so each game is crucial that includes game two of their series with the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

Sioux City wasted no time getting the bats rolling as Scott Ota lead off the first inning with a home run to get the X’s on the board. They would lead by four going into the third inning.

The Goldeyes reeled in three runs in the top of the third, catching up to the explorers, and would then lead in the top of the fourth when Max Murphy hits a three-run bomb over the fence to put Winnipeg up 6-4.

The two teams continued to swap runs until the bottom of the 9th inning, both teams at nine a piece, Miguel Sierra shoots a single to left field to score Delvin Zinn form third base. The Explorers win on a walk off 8-7.

