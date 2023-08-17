First roundabout in Northwest Iowa to open to traffic Friday

The roundabout is located in Orange City, Iowa where Iowa Highway 10 and Jay Avenue meet.
The roundabout is located in Orange City, Iowa where Iowa Highway 10 and Jay Avenue meet.
By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The first roundabout in Northwest Iowa opens to traffic this Friday.

According to KUOO Radio, the roundabout is located at Iowa Highway 10 and Jay Avenue in Orange City.

KUOO Radio says the project was a collaborative effort between city officials and the Iowa Department of Transportation. Officials say it takes into consideration future commercial and industrial development, a new residential area and the opening of a new school in that area.

A graphic featuring the roundabout in Orange City, Iowa.
A graphic featuring the roundabout in Orange City, Iowa.(KUOO Radio)

