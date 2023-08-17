Goodwill of the Great Plains celebrates National Thrift Shop Day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Thursday was National Thrift Shop Day so some stores used it to give back.

For many, going thrift shopping is the perfect way to get a bargain. For families around this time of year, it’s the perfect place to get back-to-school clothes.

So Thursday, Goodwill of the Great Plains stores celebrated national thrift shop day by helping their customers. They offered their first 100 shoppers in each store a discount on their entire purchase.

One employee shared how national thrift shop day can remind people just how important it is to shop locally.

“With a lot of other smaller thrift shops, they are usually personally owned, and that helps the individual. Here at Goodwill, it helps us with our outreach programs. Helping those that are less fortunate. Coming and spending with us helps us help others,” said Jonathan Hookham.

Every customer also had a chance to enter to win a $20 gift card at the end of the day.

