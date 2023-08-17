Group files paperwork for Nebraska ballot initiative seeking abortion rights amendment

Protect Our Rights filing indicates the group intends to put the matter before voters in 2024
An advocacy group is fighting to get abortion issues on Nebraska's ballot in the 2024 election cycle.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A group called Protect Our Rights filed paperwork to begin the process of getting an initiative on a ballot next year.

The filing indicates that the newly formed group intends to push for an amendment to Nebraska’s Constitution that would protect the right to have an abortion.

Initial papers for the ballot initiative were filed with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission on Friday, Aug. 4 — a week before a Lancaster County district judge upheld LB-574, also known as the “Let Them Grow Act,” which was passed by the Legislature earlier this year. The law bans gender-affirming care for minors but also includes an amendment banning abortion after 12 weeks gestation.

In order for the amendment question to be put in front of voters, the group will need to get 10% of registered voters in the state to sign the petition. Those signatures will also need to represent 5% of registered voters in 38 of Nebraska’s 93 counties to qualify for the ballot.

According to the NADC filing records, the latest update on the ballot initiative registration happened Thursday. The filing documents list Andi Curry Grubb of Planned Parenthood; Ashlei Spivey, executive director of I Be Black Girl as organizers; and Shelley Mann, executive director of Nebraska Abortion Resources, also known as NEAR, as organizers of the initiative.

“Protect our Rights is a grassroots coalition who believe that all Nebraskans have a right to the freedom to make their own decisions about pregnancy and abortion, without government interference. We are committed to exploring all possible options to protect our rights in Nebraska and restore the rights Nebraskans lost when politicians passed an abortion ban earlier this year.

We are considering a ballot initiative, specifically, because we know the majority of Nebraskans agree that the government shouldn’t be involved in personal decisions about healthcare. These deeply personal decisions should be treated with compassion and privacy, without government or political interference.”

Statement from Protect Our Rights

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies in Southeast South Dakota were called in to help with a...
Police: 2 women arrested after running over officer, leading pursuit in stolen vehicle
The roundabout is located in Orange City, Iowa where Iowa Highway 10 and Jay Avenue meet.
First roundabout in Northwest Iowa to open to traffic Friday
People at a 120-year-old church in central Iowa are trying to keep it from closing at the end...
120-year-old Iowa church may have to close its doors soon
Police believe the two women pictured here were involved in a crash on Lewis Blvd that damaged...
Sioux City Police looking for 2 women allegedly involved in crash on Lewis Blvd
2 people die after tractor vs minivan crash in Cuming County, NE