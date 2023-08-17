Hinton Blackhawks are striving to repeat last year season

By Morgan Jones
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With games just around the corner, high school volleyball is at full speed ahead and Hinton is taking no stops preparing for their upcoming season.

The Blackhawks went on quite the run last season, going 27-3 making it all the way to the state semifinals. Only losing two seniors from last year trip, Hinton has experienced leaders back on the court.

Sophomore Bailey Boeve was one of their top strikers with 331 kills and 178 blocks. And on the defensive end, senior Gabbie Friessen lead the team with 175 digs last season.

With a hope of making it farther than last year, the Blackhawks are using the day-by-day mentality to take them back to the state tournament.

“We’ve discussed like, not having that pressure on ourselves and just taking it game by game and just enjoying the process and not worry too much about getting there,” says Friessen.

“We want to just make it father than we did last year,” says Boeve. “So, just keep building on and you know hopefully making it to the state championship.”

Hinton’s opening match ups are on August 26th as they’ll head over to the Unity Christian Volleyball tournament.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People at a 120-year-old church in central Iowa are trying to keep it from closing at the end...
120-year-old Iowa church may have to close its doors soon
Police lights generic
Sioux City Police respond to a stabbing on Virginia Street
The view of The Warrior Hotel in Historic Downtown Sioux City
Years of hard work have come full circle in the grand re-opening of The Warrior Hotel in historic downtown Sioux City
Multiple law enforcement agencies in Southeast South Dakota were called in to help with a...
Police: 2 women arrested after running over officer, leading pursuit in stolen vehicle
The roundabout is located in Orange City, Iowa where Iowa Highway 10 and Jay Avenue meet.
First roundabout in Northwest Iowa to open to traffic Friday

Latest News

Players on the Morningside football team get warmed up for their final practice of the season...
Loss of players creates a new look for the Mustangs
MSIDE football
Hinton Preview
Scott Ota is greeted with a hat as he makes his way into the Explorers dugout after a homerun.
Explorer’s walk it off to take game two