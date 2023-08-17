Hinton Blackhawks are striving to repeat last year season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With games just around the corner, high school volleyball is at full speed ahead and Hinton is taking no stops preparing for their upcoming season.

The Blackhawks went on quite the run last season, going 27-3 making it all the way to the state semifinals. Only losing two seniors from last year trip, Hinton has experienced leaders back on the court.

Sophomore Bailey Boeve was one of their top strikers with 331 kills and 178 blocks. And on the defensive end, senior Gabbie Friessen lead the team with 175 digs last season.

With a hope of making it farther than last year, the Blackhawks are using the day-by-day mentality to take them back to the state tournament.

“We’ve discussed like, not having that pressure on ourselves and just taking it game by game and just enjoying the process and not worry too much about getting there,” says Friessen.

“We want to just make it father than we did last year,” says Boeve. “So, just keep building on and you know hopefully making it to the state championship.”

Hinton’s opening match ups are on August 26th as they’ll head over to the Unity Christian Volleyball tournament.

