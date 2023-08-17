Illinois veterans come to Washington to see war memorials built in their honor

By Stetson Miller
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - 31 veterans from the Quincy, Illinois area flew to Washington on Thursday aboard the 66th Great River Honor Flight mission, to see war memorials built in their honor.

They stopped by the Korean, Lincoln, Vietnam and World War II memorials.

Looking at names on the Vietnam Veteran Memorial Wall certainly brought back some tough memories for some on the trip like brothers Roy Benner and Kenny Benner

“It’s a once in a lifetime thing. It’s an honor to come and see even the ones that did not get to come home and honor the ones that have come home, it’s emotional,” said Roy Benner.

The trip also brought together many veterans together who had never met before like Bill Graham and Randolph Rudd, and forged new friendships.

“All these guys. I didn’t know any of them. So now I’ve got 30 new friends,” said Graham.

“It’s good to see the camaraderie and all branches and everybody coming together,” said Rudd.

Great River Honor Flight will fly back here to Washington next month and in October so more veterans get a chance to see the memorials.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People at a 120-year-old church in central Iowa are trying to keep it from closing at the end...
120-year-old Iowa church may have to close its doors soon
Police lights generic
Sioux City Police respond to a stabbing on Virginia Street
The view of The Warrior Hotel in Historic Downtown Sioux City
Years of hard work have come full circle in the grand re-opening of The Warrior Hotel in historic downtown Sioux City
Sheriff: 3 teens arrested after pursuit in Hinton, IA involving stolen vehicle
FILE - The speeding camera on Hamilton Boulevard is activated.
Sioux City speed camera moved to new location

Latest News

James De Vos, a science teacher at the school, said he's glad to be back in his new and...
Cherokee Community School District celebrates new science rooms; Prepares for first day of school
National Thrift Shop Day.
Goodwill of the Great Plains celebrates National Thrift Shop Day
Triplets in Colorado celebrated their 25th birthday together by visiting their 50th state.
‘Amazing experience’: Triplets celebrate 25th birthday by visiting 50th state together
As they prepare to welcome in 1,200 students for the 2023-24 school year, Morningside...
Morningside University altering move-in weekend due to expected heat wave
With temperatures expected to exceed 100 degrees, the Salvation Army is offering their building...
Salvation Army offering place to keep cool during upcoming heat wave