Last day of low humidity before the heat wave moves in this weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today has been a very nice and pleasant day across the Siouxland region, with plenty of sunshine overhead. Also, temperatures have been staying in the 70s and low 80s this afternoon, with the wind not so bad out of the northwest, up to 15 miles per hour at times.

Tonight will also be very nice and pleasant, with mostly clear skies as lows fall into the 50s and 60s across the region. The wind will be around 5 to 10 miles per hour out of the northwest, with the wind eventually calming overnight tonight.

Friday is looking to be a bit warmer across the KTIV viewing area. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, with humidity returning as dewpoints creep up into the 60s and 70s.

We could see a few places feeling a bit warmer than others tomorrow afternoon, but for the most part, staying on the lower side of the hot weather. Skies will also be mostly sunny with breezy conditions by the afternoon. The wind could be up to 30 miles per hour out of the south.

This upcoming weekend, we see a very strong high pressure move into the region, causing temperatures to climb into the upper 90s and low 100s. Humidity will also be high, causing heat index values to go over 110 degrees at times. Unfortunately, the heatwave is sticking with us throughout next week as well.

More details are in the attached video and coming up on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.