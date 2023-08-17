Morningside University altering move-in weekend due to expected heat wave

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The upcoming heat wave will hit just as college students are set to move in for the new school year.

At Morningside University in Sioux City, they’ll be welcoming in around 1,200 new students this weekend in the middle of the expected heat wave. In preparation for this, the students and staff helping with the move-in process have made changes to the welcome weekend schedule to hopefully keep families out of the heat.

“We decided to move move-in weekend up a half an hour on Sunday morning, starting at 8:30 a.m., to try to get students in and out a bit earlier and to have families moved in earlier,” said Bailey Zubke, the university’s communication information specialist. “We’re going to try and be done with the bulk of it by about 10:30 a.m. so that way we won’t be moving everyone in the heat of the day.”

On top of the new schedule, other amenities will be available during the move-in as well.

“We want to make sure that it goes as smooth as possible. We bought a ton of water and filled up a couple of Sam’s Club carts,” said Hannah Harris, a Woo Crew leader. We’re going to be going around on golf carts handing those out to whoever needs them. Sioux City Parks and Rec is also going to have their sprinkler system set up at our welcome fest so that people can walk through that and get out of the heat. There will be indoor facilities open to go and get into the air conditioning as well.”

Morningside will cap off its welcome weekend with a sendoff that’ll include food trucks and an indoor picnic.

