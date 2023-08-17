Morningside University altering move-in weekend due to expected heat wave

As they prepare to welcome in 1,200 students for the 2023-24 school year, Morningside...
As they prepare to welcome in 1,200 students for the 2023-24 school year, Morningside University will work around the heat during their move in weekend.(KTIV)
By Connor Trett
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The upcoming heat wave will hit just as college students are set to move in for the new school year.

At Morningside University in Sioux City, they’ll be welcoming in around 1,200 new students this weekend in the middle of the expected heat wave. In preparation for this, the students and staff helping with the move-in process have made changes to the welcome weekend schedule to hopefully keep families out of the heat.

“We decided to move move-in weekend up a half an hour on Sunday morning, starting at 8:30 a.m., to try to get students in and out a bit earlier and to have families moved in earlier,” said Bailey Zubke, the university’s communication information specialist. “We’re going to try and be done with the bulk of it by about 10:30 a.m. so that way we won’t be moving everyone in the heat of the day.”

On top of the new schedule, other amenities will be available during the move-in as well.

“We want to make sure that it goes as smooth as possible. We bought a ton of water and filled up a couple of Sam’s Club carts,” said Hannah Harris, a Woo Crew leader. We’re going to be going around on golf carts handing those out to whoever needs them. Sioux City Parks and Rec is also going to have their sprinkler system set up at our welcome fest so that people can walk through that and get out of the heat. There will be indoor facilities open to go and get into the air conditioning as well.”

Morningside will cap off its welcome weekend with a sendoff that’ll include food trucks and an indoor picnic.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People at a 120-year-old church in central Iowa are trying to keep it from closing at the end...
120-year-old Iowa church may have to close its doors soon
Police lights generic
Sioux City Police respond to a stabbing on Virginia Street
The view of The Warrior Hotel in Historic Downtown Sioux City
Years of hard work have come full circle in the grand re-opening of The Warrior Hotel in historic downtown Sioux City
Sheriff: 3 teens arrested after pursuit in Hinton, IA involving stolen vehicle
FILE - The speeding camera on Hamilton Boulevard is activated.
Sioux City speed camera moved to new location

Latest News

James De Vos, a science teacher at the school, said he's glad to be back in his new and...
Cherokee Community School District celebrates new science rooms; Prepares for first day of school
National Thrift Shop Day.
Goodwill of the Great Plains celebrates National Thrift Shop Day
With temperatures expected to exceed 100 degrees, the Salvation Army is offering their building...
Salvation Army offering place to keep cool during upcoming heat wave
FBI warns about online payment scam linking teens to child porn distribution