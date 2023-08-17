Police: Officer injured and two suspects in custody after South Dakota pursuit

YANKTON COUNTY, S.D. (KTIV) - Two women have been arrested for allegedly injuring a South Dakota police officer and leading authorities on a pursuit.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, 31-year-old Evette Veo and 26-year-old Allishia Abdo are facing multiple charges after a pursuit Wednesday, Aug. 16 that ended in Yankton County, South Dakota.

Evette Veo, left, and Allishia Abdo, right. (Minnehaha County Jail)

Police say it all started at about noon when a Sioux Falls store called authorities saying they wanted a woman off their property. The caller told police that they believed this woman, later identified as Abdo, had shoplifted from the store on previous occasions.

When a Sioux Falls police officer got out to the store, they escorted Abdo out of the building and intended to give her a trespass notice. Police say the officer and Abdo went out to a vehicle where Abdo was going to get her identification.

Once they were at the vehicle, police allege Abdo got into the driver’s seat and started the engine while Veo, who was in the passenger seat, put the vehicle in gear. Police say the officer tried to get Abdo out of the driver’s seat but ended up getting stuck in the vehicle. Eventually, the officer fell out of the vehicle and one of his legs was run over. The officer only reported minor injuries.

Once the vehicle fled, the officer reported what happened. A short time later, the vehicle was spotted on Interstate 29 and a pursuit began. Multiple agencies were called in to assist and the vehicle was eventually stopped in Yankton County.

The pursuit involved deputies from Minnehaha, Yankton, Turner and Lincoln Counties, as well as the South Dakota Highway Patrol. (Yankton County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities later discovered the vehicle Abdo and Veo were in was reported as stolen. Police say it was taken from outside an in-home daycare in Sioux Falls. It is unclear at this time if the two women were responsible for the theft.

Abdo and Veo were taken to the Minnehaha County Jail and charged.

Abdo’s charges include:

Aggravated assault on law enforcement

Possession of a stolen vehicle.

False impersonation

Obstructing law enforcement

Resisting arrest

Possession of a controlled substance

Veo’s charges include:

Aggravated assault on law enforcement

Obstructing law enforcement

Possession of a controlled substance

