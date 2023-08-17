Salvation Army offering place to keep cool during upcoming heat wave

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With the heat expected to get up in the triple digits in the coming days, KTIV would like to issue a reminder for those in Sioux City that if you find yourself in need of a place to keep cool, the Salvation Army will have their doors open.

Located off Villa Avenue, the Salvation Army of Siouxland will have its doors open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will be providing a place for anyone in need to keep cool throughout the upcoming heat wave.

“We have a space available for people to come in and just get out of the heat and just sit in a cool room,” said Salvation Army Captain Karissa Zumwalt. “We have water available, coffee, which is hot so I don’t know if they’d want that, but we have that available. If they need to plug in their phones we’ll have outlets available, and just a nice cool place for them to be out of the heat.”

While the Salvation Army typically is only open on weekdays, they say that if the need arises, they will open up on Saturday and Sunday.

