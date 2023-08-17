Sioux City Police looking for 2 women allegedly involved in crash on Lewis Blvd

Police believe the two women pictured here were involved in a crash on Lewis Blvd that damaged a natural gas main.
Police believe the two women pictured here were involved in a crash on Lewis Blvd that damaged a natural gas main.(Sioux City Police Department)
By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Police in Sioux City are on the lookout for two women they believe were involved in an accident on Lewis Blvd earlier this week.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, the accident happened at about 4:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, and caused significant property damage to 1325 Lewis Blvd.

Police say two women were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. While one of them was driving the vehicle, they lost control and struck the side of 1325 Lewis Blvd multiple times. The collisions sheared off the natural gas main at the building, which caused a gas leak and a hazmat response.

Police say both women left the scene on foot after first responders started arriving.

If anyone recognizes the two women, they are asked to contact Sgt. Heald at 279-6440 or email them at bheald@sioux-city.org. You can also call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 258-TIPS.

