Siouxland For Period Products is helping schools with free hygiene products

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A project to help some students in need.

West High School alum Jordy Cambara has been raising awareness and funds to supply middle schools and high schools in the Sioux City Community School District with feminine products at no cost.

Through his work and the formation of a new group, Siouxland for Period Products, Cambara has collected enough supplies for the entire year for all three high schools and middle schools in the district.

“Closely right now I collected from other organizations that have donated to me I’m almost at $3000 worth of products here in this truck. So, I started this idea obviously there was this issue, and wanted to help out and provide something that was not available,” said Cambara.

Those products were delivered at the start of the new school year.

