Siouxland For Period Products is helping schools with free hygiene products

These boxes of feminine hygiene products were being delivered to Sioux City schools from the...
These boxes of feminine hygiene products were being delivered to Sioux City schools from the group Siouxland for Period Products.(KTIV)
By Joe McMahan
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A project to help some students in need.

West High School alum Jordy Cambara has been raising awareness and funds to supply middle schools and high schools in the Sioux City Community School District with feminine products at no cost.

Through his work and the formation of a new group, Siouxland for Period Products, Cambara has collected enough supplies for the entire year for all three high schools and middle schools in the district.

“Closely right now I collected from other organizations that have donated to me I’m almost at $3000 worth of products here in this truck. So, I started this idea obviously there was this issue, and wanted to help out and provide something that was not available,” said Cambara.

Those products were delivered at the start of the new school year.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People at a 120-year-old church in central Iowa are trying to keep it from closing at the end...
120-year-old Iowa church may have to close its doors soon
Police lights generic
Sioux City Police respond to a stabbing on Virginia Street
The view of The Warrior Hotel in Historic Downtown Sioux City
Years of hard work have come full circle in the grand re-opening of The Warrior Hotel in historic downtown Sioux City
Sheriff: 3 teens arrested after pursuit in Hinton, IA involving stolen vehicle
FILE - The speeding camera on Hamilton Boulevard is activated.
Sioux City speed camera moved to new location

Latest News

James De Vos, a science teacher at the school, said he's glad to be back in his new and...
Cherokee Community School District celebrates new science rooms; Prepares for first day of school
National Thrift Shop Day.
Goodwill of the Great Plains celebrates National Thrift Shop Day
As they prepare to welcome in 1,200 students for the 2023-24 school year, Morningside...
Morningside University altering move-in weekend due to expected heat wave
With temperatures expected to exceed 100 degrees, the Salvation Army is offering their building...
Salvation Army offering place to keep cool during upcoming heat wave
FBI warns about online payment scam linking teens to child porn distribution