Speed kiosks slowing people down in Sioux City

By Joe McMahan
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Speed kiosks are a way to help bring down speeding in those areas. They take into account complaints from residents and police do their own traffic studies to find out where they are needed.

Sioux City currently has two kiosks and from the numbers show that places that they are put does bring down the speed of traffic in those areas.

“The first four days we had that speed kiosk on South Lakeport there was 142 violations at the last four days it was up that number went down to 23 violations so that’s a significant decrease in the amount of speeders so that speed kiosk definitely helped,” said SGT. Tom Gill SCPD.

Those kiosks are currently at the 3100 block of Myrtle Street and 3100 block of Lincoln way.

