Storm Lake man arrested for setting a woman’s hair on fire gets prison sentence

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - An Iowa man authorities said lit a woman’s hair on fire during an assault has been sentenced to prison.

Court documents show on Aug. 14 Jonathan Belcher, 37, of Storm Lake was sentenced to two years in prison for one count of domestic abuse assault. Belcher pleaded guilty to the charge back in July. As part of his plea deal, one count of criminal mischief and one count of reckless use of fire were dismissed.

The charges stem from an incident that happened back on May 22 in Storm Lake. Police say late that night officers were sent to a local motel to check on a woman. When they got there, the woman claimed Belcher had assaulted her during an argument at a Storm Lake residence. She also claimed Belcher pushed her to the ground and lit her hair on fire with a lighter.

The woman told police she was able to escape the residence and fled to a motel. Police say the woman sustained minor injuries to her upper body and hair, but she did not require any medical treatment.

Police located Belcher shortly after and arrested him.

According to KUOO Radio, Belcher has two prior convictions for domestic assault from 2019 in Alabama.

