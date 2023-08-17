Storm Lake man arrested for setting a woman’s hair on fire gets prison sentence

Jonathan Belcher
Jonathan Belcher(Buena Vista County Jail)
By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - An Iowa man authorities said lit a woman’s hair on fire during an assault has been sentenced to prison.

Court documents show on Aug. 14 Jonathan Belcher, 37, of Storm Lake was sentenced to two years in prison for one count of domestic abuse assault. Belcher pleaded guilty to the charge back in July. As part of his plea deal, one count of criminal mischief and one count of reckless use of fire were dismissed.

The charges stem from an incident that happened back on May 22 in Storm Lake. Police say late that night officers were sent to a local motel to check on a woman. When they got there, the woman claimed Belcher had assaulted her during an argument at a Storm Lake residence. She also claimed Belcher pushed her to the ground and lit her hair on fire with a lighter.

The woman told police she was able to escape the residence and fled to a motel. Police say the woman sustained minor injuries to her upper body and hair, but she did not require any medical treatment.

Police located Belcher shortly after and arrested him.

According to KUOO Radio, Belcher has two prior convictions for domestic assault from 2019 in Alabama.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People at a 120-year-old church in central Iowa are trying to keep it from closing at the end...
120-year-old Iowa church may have to close its doors soon
Police lights generic
Sioux City Police respond to a stabbing on Virginia Street
The view of The Warrior Hotel in Historic Downtown Sioux City
Years of hard work have come full circle in the grand re-opening of The Warrior Hotel in historic downtown Sioux City
Sheriff: 3 teens arrested after pursuit in Hinton, IA involving stolen vehicle
FILE - The speeding camera on Hamilton Boulevard is activated.
Sioux City speed camera moved to new location

Latest News

Dr. Steve Corsi
Nebraska lawmakers raise concerns about governor’s pick to lead state health department
The roundabout is located in Orange City, Iowa where Iowa Highway 10 and Jay Avenue meet.
First roundabout in Northwest Iowa to open to traffic Friday
School district using AI to help determine which library books break new Iowa law
School district uses AI to help determine which library books might break new Iowa law
School district using AI to help determine which library books break new Iowa law
School district using AI to help determine which library books break new Iowa law