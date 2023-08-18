10 safety tips to keep in mind with the upcoming heat wave

(KTIV) - With possibly dangerous heat conditions coming to Siouxland, officials from across the area are providing tips on how to stay safe and cool for the next few days.

Region 11 Emergency Management, which oversees Antelope, Madison and Pierce Counties, released the following safety tips:

Stay hydrated throughout the day by drinking water steadily; don’t wait until you’re thirsty.

Avoid caffeine and alcohol which cause us to lose water more rapidly.

Take frequent breaks in the shade or indoors in an air-conditioned space.

Wear loose-fitting, lightly colored and lightweight clothes.

Check on friends and neighbors.

Keep your pets’ water bowls full and give them plenty of shade, rest and air conditioning.

Never leave kids or pets in a locked car for any length of time.

Minimize the use of heat-generating appliances like stoves or ovens.

If you must exercise outdoors, only exercise in the early morning hours, before 8 a.m.

Take cool showers or baths to cool down.

Also, when overheating occurs, it is important to know the signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

This diagram shows the difference in symptoms between heat exhaustion and heat stroke. It also advised what to do if you or somebody you know experience either condition. (Region 11 Emergency Management)

